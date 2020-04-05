A few weeks ago, five people at the State Capitol tested positive for COVID-19. I turned down the test (I had no symptoms - many did the same) and headed home to begin a voluntary shelter-in-place as a safety precaution.
In those two weeks, I have taken more constituent calls than ever before. People are deeply worried about their jobs, their health, paying the bills and keeping their families safe.
Yet people are also hopeful.
In my neighborhood, there are sidewalk chalk messages to passers-by. Stuffed animals hang out in many windows saying hello.
American flags and Tulsa flags can be seen hanging on many homes. The tulips are in bloom.
Best yet, I have met more neighbors than ever before and called hello from my front porch as they walk by on the street.
Eye contact is intentional and friendly; it seems people are seeking each other out, even from a distance.
Working from home has also meant more time with my husband and children.
They are a blast. They make me laugh, make me think and make me love more deeply.
Time together has been more meaningful. Puzzles, Pente (thanks Hideaway Pizza!) and "The Tiger King" have proven an interesting combination.
The COVID-19 pandemic is an awful thing. This event will change who we are as a people in many ways.
Yet we must seek out the good while working through the bad. It is what gives us hope and keeps us going.
Rep. Melissa Provenzano, Tulsa
Editor's Note: Rep. Melissa Provenzano represents House District 79.
