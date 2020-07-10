Is it unfair of me to ask the following?
Is Gov. Kevin Stitt waiting for some requisite number of people to die before he musters the courage to mandate the full protective measures needed to keep the COVID-19 virus in (admittedly precarious) check?
Is Mayor G.T. Bynum waiting for some requisite number of people to die before he musters the courage to mandate the full protective measures needed to keep the COVID-19 virus in (admittedly precarious) check?
And is the Tulsa World waiting for some requisite number of people to die before it musters the courage to publicly urge the full protective measures needed to keep the COVID-19 virus in (admittedly precarious) check?
If I have worded any or all of those three questions unfairly, please tell us how and why.
Perhaps part of the hesitancy stems from what the establishment clause of the U.S. Constitution surely mandates: Religious and secular institutions must be treated equally.
Another part of the hesitancy is surely that our governor, our mayor and the Tulsa World do not want to see unnecessary damage done to our economy. Nor do I.
But each of us should ask ourselves this question: Would I sacrifice the life of a loved one in order to keep my job or to save my business?
These are indeed times that try all our souls.
