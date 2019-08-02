Sen. Chuck Schumer in a November 2016 rant against our newly, duly elected president swore he was going to establish a war room to oppose and resist him.
Please note, that opposes the man rather than his policies.
It is the opinion of this deplorable — speaking from the basket from whence I was consigned by that paragon of honesty and tolerance, Hillary Clinton — that Schumer should have set up a peace room to find avenues of agreement and cooperation with the enemy.
This would surely have better served him, his party and, most importantly, his country.
It appears the time is fast approaching and may have already arrived, thanks to contemptables like Bill Barr and others, for Schumer to turn out the lights and lock the door on the war room and drag out the white flag of surrender.
To repeat a previous caveat of mine:"Love him, hate him or just don't give a hoot, but don't be to quick to bet against the Donald!"
Past experience dictates that Schumer will most probably lose.
