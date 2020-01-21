During recent questioning by reporters, Sen. Jim Inhofe was asked if President Donald Trump should militarily target Iran and, if he did so, go after its cultural sites, as Trump had threatened.
Sen. Inhofe said, “I didn’t see how that was worded but it doesn’t surprise me because he’s the president and this is something they are very sensitive about and maybe it would work.” A reporter then asked “Going after cultural sites?” To which Inhofe replied, “Hmm.” and walked away.
I wonder which U.S. cultural sites Sen. Inhofe thinks would be OK for Iranians to bomb - Jefferson Memorial, Mount Rushmore, USS Arizona, Statue of Liberty, Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial, the Alamo or the 9/11 Memorial to name just a few in our great country.
Would he then call these bombings a war crime?
Sen. Inhofe needs to read the Geneva Convention for the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, Article 53 (1949). It states, members “shall refrain from any act directed by way of reprisals against cultural property."
In addition, Article 4 of the Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of an Armed Conflict, states, the parties must “respect cultural property" and to protect it from "destruction or damage." The only exception is for "military necessity."
Sondra Biggs, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video