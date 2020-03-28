Virus Outbreak Congress

Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., talks with reporters on his way to a Republican policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, March 20, 2020

I want to thank the writer to the letter "Sen. Jim Inhofe using incendiary language (March 21)."

A sensational headline that is absolutely true would be "Inhofe announces nearly half Americans want to destroy this country."

This man needs to be expelled immediately. A senator is supposed to represent all of the people of his state, regardless of their political affiliation.

His campaign statement, "Democrats are determined to do everything to destroy the American dream,” goes way beyond that.

This statement would include our military, police, fire department, doctors, hospitals and everyone.

I'm not believing my ears. I can't believe anyone elected to serve our country would say anything so divisive for his own political gain.

By making his statement, Inhofe is doing exactly what he is accusing Democrats of doing. All Americans should understand what I'm saying.

It's time to drop the rock and become  the United States of America once again.

