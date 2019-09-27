It is a mouthful, and most Oklahomans have never heard of it: per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
PFAS have been found contaminating six Air Force bases (including Vance and Tinker) in our state, and it is contaminating the drinking water of more than 20,000 people in Bethany. PFAS exposure increases the risk of cancer, kidney disease, thyroid conditions and auto-immune disorders.
Although the severity of this problem has been known for years, the government has failed to hold those responsible for PFAS pollution accountable.
Thankfully, the National Defense Authorization Act contains provisions that could help protect PFAS-impacted Oklahomans. These common sense measures need congressional passage and the president’s signature.
This package will take a desperately needed first step in ending all ongoing uses of PFAS, expanding federal monitoring and requiring the EPA to enforce cleanup by the military and chemical corporations.
Our nation’s health and future deserve to be held above political differences. Our very own senator, James Inhofe, will play a key role in negotiating the final bill, and he can ensure the final bill contains these much-needed PFAS provisions to protect Oklahomans and our water supply from PFAS exposures.
Johnson Bridgewater, Tulsa
