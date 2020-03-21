Sen. Jim Inhofe

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, pictured during a ceremony in Jenks last year, made a recent trip to Africa to review America's military presence on the continent. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file

 Matt Barnard

Recently I watched the campaign video of Sen. James Inhofe flying a plane upside down.

The obvious intent is to demonstrate that Inhofe, age 85, is capable of running for another six-year term.

That part of the ad was impressive. But some of the words that he used were disturbing.

In it, he stated: “Democrats are determined to do everything to destroy the American dream.”

I noted that he did not reference Democrat leadership or any Democrat by name. No, he said “Democrats” as a class of people. All Democrats.

I have a problem with that because the use of the terms “everything” and “destroy” suggests possible terrible acts.

This language by a political leader is not only divisive, it has the potential to incite those who agree with his politics to do things in retaliation.

Of the more than 2 million registered voters in Oklahoma, 36.5% are registered as Democrats. Inhofe boldly announces that over one-third of the Oklahoma voting population is out to “destroy” this country and our way of life.

It is ironic that at the beginning of a week in which a national emergency was declared, Inhofe is pushing further division within America and Oklahoma.

If you like the divisiveness at the nation’s Capitol, re-elect him. You will get more than your money’s worth.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags