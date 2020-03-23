Sen. James Lankford wrote in a tweet on March 10: "Just Met with @POTUS and @VP Pence on @COVID19 and US response — very fast response to the virus — well done!"
Is our senator insane?
There were less than 100 tests given that week in a country of 325 million-plus.
The response has been anything but " well done." The response has been shockingly incompetent and utterly incoherent.
Like President Donald Trump, our senator is clueless and in way over his head. I recommend resignation.
Samuel Harris, Tulsa
