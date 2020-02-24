Sen. Mitt Romney is being portrayed as a hero for his vote to remove President Donald Trump in the impeachment trial. His vote for abuse of power by Trump needs a closer look.
First, let’s set aside his comments that his conscience tugged at him as he framed his decision based on a spiritual dimension. It is his motivation that is relevant.
Simply reading the transcript of the telephone call disproves the charge of abuse of power.
Romney said: “… Corrupting an election process in a democratic republic is about as abusive and egregious an act against the Constitution — and one's oath — that I can imagine. It's what autocrats do.”
If one is looking for his motivation look no further — Trump is an autocrat.
Secondly, Romney is a political chameleon as demonstrated by his pattern of playing nice, whether applying to be Trump’s secretary of state or asking Trump for a political contribution.
Romney is a disgruntled loser dating to his 2012 loss to Barack Obama. The honorable senator does deserve something for his political deeds, but it is not to be portrayed as a hero.
George W. Jones, Tulsa
