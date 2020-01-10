The New York Times reported that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and National Security Advisor John Bolton met with President Donald Trump in late August to express their concerns that the administration’s withholding of military aid to Ukraine was ill-advised and that releasing the aid was “in America’s interest.”
Such concern expressed by high level Trump appointees heightens the questions of the administration’s motive for withholding the aid.
In the interest of a fair and complete trial of Trump’s impeachment in the Senate, I urge Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe, along with all of their senate colleagues, to insist on the sworn testimony and cross-examination of Pompeo, Esper, Bolton and others so that the allegations of the New York Times may be either confirmed or refuted.
This may allow the American people to be better informed and the Senate to vote on removal of the president only after hearing all relevant evidence and testimony.
David S. Sowell, M.D., Tulsa
