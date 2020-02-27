As the maverick machinations of the chief executive in Washington progress unabated, the most patriotic act that the Republicans in the Senate could perform, sooner than later, would be to beg the House of Representatives to impeach him one more time.
The Senate should humbly seek a do-over as a sign of their contrition in the monumental miscue that they perpetrated.
And then there was that prayer breakfast soon after the debacle. Lord above!
John Schwane, Broken Arrow
