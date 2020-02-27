Trump Impeachment

In this image from video, the vote total, 52-48 for not guilty, on the first article of impeachment, abuse of power, is displayed on screen during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

As the maverick machinations of the chief executive in Washington progress unabated, the most patriotic act that the Republicans in the Senate could perform, sooner than later, would be to beg the House of Representatives to impeach him one more time.

The Senate should humbly seek a do-over as a sign of their contrition in the monumental miscue that they perpetrated.

And then there was that prayer breakfast soon after the debacle. Lord above!

John Schwane, Broken Arrow

