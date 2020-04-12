COVID-19 is more than a virus. It's a force pulling friends, family and loved ones apart.
Remember to hold on to good memories and forget the bad ones. Even though our country is fighting to stay together doesn’t mean people don’t need your help.
When watching them make a big choice on the internet, only put nice comments and send positive vibes to everyone.
We all need encouragement in this time. In God we trust, we are America!
Letters to the editor are encouraged.
