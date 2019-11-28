Anyone over 55 years old will soon find themselves vilified by a Republican Party that has lost its way.
I have been a registered Republican for over 50 years. We used to stand for fiscal responsibility. Today, we represent fiscal calamity.
When Democrats control the White House, Republicans rail against the dangers of an out-of-control budget deficit. As soon as a Republican is elected, they pass tax legislation that primarily favors monied individuals and organizations who fund their campaigns and, in the process, dramatically increase the deficit.
The 2015 budget deficit was $438 billion. Following the $1.5 trillion tax cut, the deficit is projected to top $1 trillion per year for the foreseeable future.
Where do you think Rep. Hern and Sens. Lankford and Inhofe will target budget cuts to reduce that deficit?
They will attack Social Security and Medicare because that’s where a huge portion of government spending exists.
I hope you will remember this warning the next time you go to the polls.
The benefits for senior citizens will soon become a target for politicians who place personal gain over the well-being of their constituents. By electing people like Hern, Lankford and Inhofe, our personal security will surely be threatened.
These politicians do not have our best interests in mind. They crave power and the financial rewards that go with toeing the party line.
Senior citizens will ultimately pay the price for Hern, Inhofe and Lankford’s avarice.
