It has been a pleasure to watch your class grow throughout your high school years.
From incoming freshman just starting your academic career at “The Hive” to full-fledged Hornets who built friendships lasting a lifetime.
We watched you band together to cheer on your classmates as they excelled in athletics, academics and so many other achievements.
Your tenacity and school spirit was (and is) unshakable!
We know your mature understanding of this formidable situation does not diminish the disappointment of missing all the amazing milestones you have been looking forward to.
The abundance of senior activities and traditions including senior prom and a graduation ceremony gathering with friends, family and school leaders to recognize your outstanding achievements may not happen.
It’s OK. Just know that this experience will help you build strength and resilience and positively shape your future.
Our desire for you is to be proud of your accomplishments, even if they are not recognized in a large graduation ceremony.
We know you are ready to move onto your next chapter, so embrace it with open arms. Our hope is for you to know that maintaining a positive attitude will help you tremendously now and throughout your life.
Be grateful for the memories you have made and the friendships built along the way.
Justin and Nancy Moore, Booker T. Washington parents to senior Mackenzie Moore
