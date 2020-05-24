As Edison Preparatory School's varsity Pom coach for 13 years, I have a new group of women each year climbing the ranks to become leaders of the team.
These woman are voices to their peers and the standard by which we dance.
This year, I had three beautiful ladies who worked endlessly to earn that role as seniors. After years of preparation, they rose to a new level of excellence to finally come into their year.
My girls dance on the sidelines and prepare 15 to 20 hours a week for dance competitions. These girls led their team to a 5A state championship and a fourth place in two different divisions at the national championship.
They coached two of our middle school teams to city and state championships.
Awards are a wonderful accomplishment, but, that isn’t what makes me proud of my "slaydies."
What makes me proud is their commitment, grit, humility, grace and determination.
My seniors know what it takes to win, and more importantly, they know how to lose and come back stronger.
I will always have their backs and love them endlessly. They have a home in our mirror gym.
I want Karli, Lilly and Lindey to know that if they always have a great attitude coupled with unmatched enthusiasm, they will certainly be victorious. I love you always and in all ways.
Sarah Sweeney Ivie, Eliot Elementary teacher and finalist for Tulsa Public Schools teacher of the year
