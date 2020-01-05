In the Dec. 18 issue there were three letters, ("Accurate headline," "Truth fighting to win" and "Vindman not a traitor") that were critical of President Trump and as usual not accurate. Just like CNN and MSNBC they leave out important facts.
Concerning the first letter, Ambassador Gordon Sondland did say the president wanted a quid pro quo, but when questioned he admitted he wasn't told that by the president or anyone, but it was what he believed the president wanted, guess he's a mind reader. When he did speak to the president, Trump told him he wanted nothing, no quid pro quo, he just wanted Ukraine's president to do the right thing.
"Truth Fighting to Win" states that Trump wouldn't give Ukraine our tax money and a meeting until an investigation into Hunter Biden was started. Again there's no proof of either of these statements, just speculation. He did ask that Ukraine look into possible interference into our 2016 election and into former Vice President Joe Biden pushing for the firing of the investigator who was looking into possible corruption with a company that was paying Biden's son $80,000 a month for his influence.
Concerning "Vindman not a Traitor," I would agree he's not a traitor, but he was more interested in his home country getting our tax money than how it would be spent.
Remember, when Russia invaded Crimea it was under President Obama's watch, and he did nothing. Well, he did give Ukraine blankets. Not tanks, like Trump did.
