I’m tired of sewing masks!
I’m just so glad that the people at the American Legion that I made masks for did not get tired of being in Vietnam fighting for my freedom.
I’m glad that the people at Oklahoma State University do not get tired of saving lives, helping others and making us well.
I’m glad that my friend, a retired Air Force officer, doesn’t get tired of helping all our guys who come home with missing limbs and terrible injuries.
I’m glad that my husband doesn’t get tired of late dinners and sewing stuff all over the place.
I’m glad that my friends don’t need a fancy decorated mask, just one that will help others be safer.
Yes, I’m tired, but will make a few more today.
Gerrie L. McClure, Sand Springs
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.