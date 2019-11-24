Sex education is not a dirty word.
I believe our youth need to have accurate information or they are going to try to find it from a not-so-reliable source of information, like the media, family or friends.
Sex education teaches youth about the prevention of sexually transmitted diseases and pregnancy, having positive relationships, consent, anatomy and the broad continuum of sexual orientation.
By having accurate information, youth can make informed decisions regarding their lives and their bodies. It has been proven effective that with accurate sex education, youth increased their willingness to use protection and delay intercourse.
Abstinence-only programs have been proven time and time again to not be effective in the prevention of teen pregnancies or sexually transmitted diseases.
Abstinence-only programs are not all inclusive and only want to speak to youth about heterosexuality, which can stigmatize and isolate those who do not conform to that sexual orientation.
Social workers would be a great addition to teaching about sex education with support and resources. Social workers will provide the youth with accurate information.
Social workers will help youth understand their identities, which is a core part of themselves.
Social workers will be able to advocate and empower youth with having open and honest conversations. Sex education is important for everyone!
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video