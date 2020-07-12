I’m heartbroken from the loss of my friend, Sgt. Craig Johnson.
I’d like to share how his role in stopping metal theft in Tulsa started as an investigation but grew into a passion.
Three and a half years ago, I received a call from a state agency about a Tulsa Police officer who would not take no for an answer. Sgt. Johnson was obsessed with getting an injunction against a scrap metal buyer believed operating illegally.
I got the call because I am on the board of the Oklahoma Recyclers Association and have relationships with scrap dealers and state agencies.
By the time I hung up the phone after an hour with Sgt. Johnson, I had gained a friend who knew we needed a state task force to re-write our current scrap metal purchasing laws.
The task force consists of state utilities, district and city attorneys, law enforcement, state legislators, consultants and scrap metal dealers.
In over three years, Sgt. Johnson never missed a meeting, always did his homework and knew the Scrap Metal Dealers Act inside and out.
After he became a supervisor and no longer worked metal theft, he continued on the task force, sometimes driving to Oklahoma City for a 9 a.m. meeting after working a night shift. Not once did I hear him complain.
I will miss his quick wit, soft demeanor, passion and conviction.
Two legislative proposals were proposed due to Johnson's passion. The short session halted the process.
The proposals will be re-introduced under Sgt. Johnson's name as a memorial.
Editor's Note: Sgt. Craig Johnson died after being gunned down on June 29 during a traffic stop. The shooter and an accomplice have been arrested and charged in his death.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video