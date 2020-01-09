Trump lashes out as impeachment trial stuck in limbo

President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

Regarding the story, "Giuliani pals used GOP for gas deal," (Dec. 24) about a plot to take over a gas company in Ukraine and getting rid of an anti-corruption U.S. ambassador, these are the same old corrupt deals as usual by President Donald Trump and his lackeys.

Just as the GOP has become the Trump party, with all its lack of morality, so also the evangelicals will be controlled by the Trump cult from the White House through the White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative.

Soon we will have the Bible according to Trump. The color of the Kool-Aid is red.

Fran Redding, Tulsa

