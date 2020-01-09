Regarding the story, "Giuliani pals used GOP for gas deal," (Dec. 24) about a plot to take over a gas company in Ukraine and getting rid of an anti-corruption U.S. ambassador, these are the same old corrupt deals as usual by President Donald Trump and his lackeys.
Just as the GOP has become the Trump party, with all its lack of morality, so also the evangelicals will be controlled by the Trump cult from the White House through the White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative.
Soon we will have the Bible according to Trump. The color of the Kool-Aid is red.
Fran Redding, Tulsa
