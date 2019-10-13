I am joining letter writer David Hurewitz and all former board members of Project Get Together, which morphed into CAP Tulsa, in saying farewell and shalom to Director Steven Dow ("Nonprofit leader Steven Dow leaves Tulsa in better shape," Sept. 22 and "Remembering the start of Steven Dow's career," Oct. 6).
Dow came to Project Get Together as a young lawyer from Yale University with visions far ahead of the rest of us.
He challenged us to step out of our small-agency thinking. He even persuaded a board member to go undercover to a loan agency when battling small loan companies with predatory practices.
Tulsa's loss is Houston's gain, though he did leave us a world-class human services agency.
Thank you and mazel tov, Steven.
