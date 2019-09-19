I am such a fan of the Tulsa World editorial cartoonist. I look forward every morning to reading your opinion page and seeing Bruce Plante's cartoon or, once in a while, another cartoon by another cartoonist.
However, I was shocked and dismayed by the Sept. 13 cartoon ("Tulsa's Fraternal Order of Police") by Plante making fun of a Tulsa police officer, apparently shielding news from the citizens of Tulsa and the Tulsa World readers.
Our police department protects its citizens each and every day and night. Officers' lives are on the line. They are dedicated to this service, or they would not be serving.
By publishing this cartoon, you are making fun of our entire police force and its leaders. Shame on you.
Marcia Hawkins, Tulsa
