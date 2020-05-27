Graduates

Some 1,842 Oklahoma high school students had ACT scores in the 30s this year. Courtesy CTW Features

The class of 2020 came into this world around 9/11 and graduate during a worldwide pandemic.

Your life will will be marked by great events. Make some great events for the better for your generation.

This world needs your courage, your strength, your new ideas and big hearts. You are the future.

Love our planet, love your neighbors and fight to build the world you want.

Nikki Carpenter, Epic Charter Schools mother of  senior Andy Halgren

