Congratulations to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and Berryhill Public Schools for partnering to allow teachers and school staff to support students who have experienced recent trauma ("Tulsa County Sheriff's Office partners with Berryhill Public Schools to identify, help students exposed to trauma," Feb. 28).
The Handle With Care program is an excellent intervention that will enable the support and accommodations students need at their school following a traumatic event.
For many students, school and their teachers become their safe haven if there are stressful times at home or in the community. This program will strengthen relationships between students, families, school and the community.
For many, it will provide the vital support needed to continue to learn and succeed in school.
I hope many of our other school systems will follow this partnership.
It is absolutely necessary for our youth to feel support, understanding and a sense of caring from their school and community.
In too many instances, students may act out and then receive negative consequences that only add to further trauma. This program will allow understanding and empathy to better understand their students and continue to provide the best education for each student.
Kudos to our Sheriff’s Office and Berryhill Public Schools. Now, let our community follow their exceptional leadership for the sake of our students.
