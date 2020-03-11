The Second Amendment sanctuary pronouncements by the sheriffs might not have any legal power, but they indicate the priorities of law enforcement.
It’s much like that old ridiculous 55 mph national speed limit. State governors had to attest that they were enforcing it and signed various federal documents but made minimal changes in their speed limit enforcement.
Federal officials eventually had to resort to putting sensors along many highways to find out actual traffic speeds.
I appreciate the sheriffs’ rational stand on this Constitutional matter.
Anatoly Arutunoff, Tulsa
