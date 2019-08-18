I find it absolutely disgusting, unfathomable and beyond belief that a number of so-called critics are blaming our president, or any president for that matter, for the recent mass shootings.
There is no way that any person is to blame, except the shooters themselves and our lack of compassion and understanding of the deep-rooted mental health issues.
School systems should have more individuals trained in these areas to diagnose and to seek help for people who are depressed, loners, etc.
Also, more intense background checks involving disciplinary actions in the schools should be looked at to discover any people needing to be excluded from purchasing any guns.
Just as officials have now discovered the problems the shooter in Ohio had in school.
End of rant!
