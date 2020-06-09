Supporters of President Donald Trump like to use the phrase, "Hillary would've been worse," an entitled expression which implies intelligence and wisdom.
It also begs the question: How do you know? How do you know it would've been worse?
Anyone foresighted enough to predict Hillary Clinton's presidency should have also been able to see what kind of president Trump would be.
Trump's bigotry, corruption and incompetence have been on full display his entire life. It should have been obvious to everyone paying attention that America under his leadership would quickly descend into chaos.
And here we are. Millions unemployed, the economy in shambles, international treaties ignored, the free press under attack, our global reputation shattered, tax dollars squandered, rioting in the streets and hundreds of thousands of Americans dead from a preventable pandemic.
This is America under Trump, and those who voted for him should have seen it coming.
People who claimed to know all about Hillary Clinton had every opportunity to learn about Trump. All the clues were there.
When people defend Trump now, they sound like a bully's mother lecturing his victims: You should be grateful he didn't beat you up more severely.
History will not be kind to the phrase "Hillary would've been worse" nor will it be forgiving if the mistake is repeated in November.
Tim Frayser, Broken Arrow
