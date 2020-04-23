It’s become abundantly clear the United States was unprepared for the COVID-19 virus.
It’s also obvious our response was slow initially and has been grossly inadequate thus far.
It is saddening to witness the confusion and chaos coming from the office of our highest officials. It appears the reality of it all has come down to a blame game and smoke and mirrors in an attempt to cover up the mess we’re in.
Politics is taking center stage at a time when we should be laser-focused on resolving the issue. Our eyes should be wide open, and we shouldn’t need politicians or news sources to put their slant or bias views on things.
Our health experts should have the loudest voices in this moment.
Our federal government should stand tall in coordinating and assisting our states with vital requirements.
Our health care workers and our medical professionals deserve the utmost respect from a grateful America.
They’re the ones putting their lives on the line daily to keep the virus contained.
Once we’re on the other side of this pandemic we should show our appreciation to them with the highest degrees of recognition.
Let’s get through this challenge more unified and with the determination we’ll be fully prepared if/when it happens again.
John Brown, Tulsa
