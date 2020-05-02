As a retired chemistry teacher, I feel that I must speak out about the lack of respect for rigorous scientific truth shown during our COVID-19 pandemic response.
Those in leadership positions in the White House must listen to facts and honor scientific expertise.
Dr. Rick Bright, one of our best vaccination researchers, was dismissed because he disagreed with the administration's efforts to push unproven drugs and treatments for the COVID-19 virus.
Dr. Nancy Messonier, a top doctor at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was silenced after her dramatic Feb. 26 warning that the virus would develop into a pandemic.
CDC Director Robert Redfield was forced to recant his prediction that the next fall/winter flu and COVID-19 season would be especially "difficult." He did, however, state that he had been correctly quoted.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, our respected infectious disease expert, has repeatedly had to tailor his messaging on our COVID-19 pandemic response to more closely align with the administration's daily narrative.
To achieve therapeutic goals, save lives and rescue our economy, we must give our top scientists the freedom to speak unfettered truth and to conduct unhindered research.
