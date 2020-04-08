Thanks to the New York Times for publishing Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum's column on April 1 as the mayor urged the surrounding cities and then Oklahoma's governor to follow suit in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Among early activities to be banned were team sports.
I belong to a tennis group of 75 who can play doubles outdoors 5 days a week year-round at LaFortune Park. When it became apparent that golf and tennis were to be shut down next, players appealed to the county commissioners as a no-brainer to keep LaFortune Park open.
I saw it differently, responding to my group and the commissioners with the following:
This is a no-brainer. As a lifelong tennis player and mathematician, obviously this is not a hoax. Everywhere the virus growth is exponential in one hot spot after another.
Our mayor was right while our governor then shut down 19 of Oklahoma's 77 counties.
Most of our group are retired seniors and fortunately not becoming unemployed but are more susceptible with more unfortunate consequences.
Let's be patient and workout at home and take neighborhood walks. We can return to tennis sooner if we all listen to the medical world now rather than later.
It can be a matter of life or much suffering and death.
