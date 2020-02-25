I am appalled at the craven silence of the senior senator from Oklahoma, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee and great defender of the U.S. military in the face of the outrageous treatment that President Donald Trump has meted out to decorated soldier and loyal American, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, whose sole offense was answering a
Congressional subpoena and telling the truth about a "perfect" phone call he heard.
I cannot regret having left the Republican Party when such GOP stalwarts as Sens. Jim Inhofe and Lindsey Graham do not speak out against the latest Trump insult to the honor and traditions of the U.S. armed forces.
Does our country ever miss John McCain!
Robert Donaldson, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video