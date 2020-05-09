I do not purport to be a constitutional scholar, but I am more than a little tired of people who claim that the restrictions imposed by government to deal with the virus — from stay-at-home orders to requiring masks to be worn — are unconstitutional as an imposition on their liberty.
Most constitutional rights are limited in some way.
For example, freedom of speech does not entitle you, as Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes famously said, “to falsely cry ‘fire’ in a theatre and causing a panic.”
The Declaration of Independence speaks to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” But that does not mean that one can trump the other.
Your supposed right to liberty cannot deprive me of life without sufficient cause.
And that is exactly what refusing to abide by the legitimate orders related to the COVID-19 virus implicitly assumes.
Simply stated, a person's right to liberty does not entitle putting my life at risk. Period.
Government has a legitimate role in enforcing this concept.
Wearing a mask, social distancing and staying home are signs of your respect for my right to life.
It’s really that simple.
