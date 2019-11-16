In 2010, Musicians for Smoke Free Oklahoma began the Breathe the Music campaign to protect one of Oklahoma’s greatest resources, the voices and health of our musicians.
Back then, a few music venues made a bold move to remove smoking from the workplace with the iconic Cains Ballroom leading the way, followed by Fassler Hall, the Colony, and, more recently, the Mercury Lounge.
For newer venues, it is now the norm and considered good business practice.
We have original pioneers of the smoke-free movement to thank for the fact that those who create and perform the songs feeding our souls can now have a healthier future.
Thanks also to those who smoke and have been patient and understanding of the need to provide a safe working environment for our greatest assets.
As a health-conscious citizen and avid listener, mother, wife and friend of many Oklahoma musicians, I thank you. We’ve come a long way since 2010.
Editor's Note: Margee Aycock is a member of Musicians for Smoke Free Oklahoma.
