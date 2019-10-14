Articles on record-setting heat must be fake news produced by the liberal media.
I put my trust in our highly intelligent senior senator who has actual proof these are false because he can scoop up some snow from the street and bring a snowball onto the U.S. Senate floor.
Sen. Inhofe and I actually don’t care anyway because us two old geezers will be dead in a few years by the time it will have serious effects on our grandchildren and the world in general.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.