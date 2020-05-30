I want to know what is going to happen on Election Day if I do not vote by absentee ballot.
If the current pandemic is still an issue, can I be sure my usual polling place will be open?
If my church where I vote decides the risk is too great, are there alternatives in place?
Will there be protected poll workers? Will they be well paid for taking a risk?
Will voters have to wear masks? If not wearing a mask, will we be turned away and not be able to vote?
Will there be an extra day for voting due to unforeseen failures at the polling places?
What rules will there be? Who is in charge of making these decisions? What are the plans thus far?
Or is it just going to be chaos and a ridiculously unfair election due to poor planning?
I assume if no plans have been made then everyone must arrange to get an absentee ballot now.
Is that the plan? Where do I take my ballot to be counted? How can I be sure my ballot is not lost but actually counted?
I can remember when the U.S. used to send people to other countries to make sure there were fair elections.
Who is going to help us?
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video