So what about the impeachment hearings! I don’t see anything done that was wrong.
I fully expected a business man such as President Trump to try and make the best deals he can and operate as efficiently as possible.
He said he would not tell us in advance the details of how he would accomplish his goals, but he did tell us what his big goals were. I agreed. His results are good.
An entrepreneur like Trump is constantly trying to find a better way forward. To do this, he tries a little of this and a little of that. He probes here, and probes there to test the best path.
We can all guess at what the result would have been, but we can accept as fact what the result is.
To protect others, we enact laws and rules.
Protecting against harm is the intent. Harm is the test. No harm passes the test.
Some see this as scary and dangerous, some see it as the way forward to success. Results are what count.
I think it’s OK to keep a close watch on things but not to prejudge, accuse or impeach on the basis of things or harm that did not occur. So I expect the results of this will be: So what?
