While the Tulsa World sports writers have been fixated on football throughout the summer baseball season, I actually venture toward the back pages for the baseball scores and game summaries.
But wait, the mighty Tulsa Drillers have once again defeated the … Sod Poodles? That can't be right.
From what city are the, ahem, Sod Poodles?
Why, they are the pride of Amarillo, Texas!
So, you might ask "What devious strategy are those Texans employing to hang such a wimpy moniker on their team?"
Perhaps it's the idea that the opposing team will have difficulty psyching themselves up to play the, uh, Sod Poodles.
Texans are such a crafty bunch.
Gary Holland, Stillwater
