I get it. The Tulsa World readership spans the political spectrum and that it's healthy to publish varied editorial columns from syndicated writers.
I even get that my distaste for President Donald Trump is personal: I don't like how he is, what he says or how he says it.
Notwithstanding, I don't want to be admonished - referencing columnist Gary Abernathy's Feb. 22 piece "Spare Me the Moral Lectures About Trump" - after years of outrage coming from holier-than-thou, right-wing moralists.
Abernathy goes on about Michael Bloomberg's superior attitude toward farmers and factory workers, not mentioning Trump's litany about “I know more about” things including taxes, construction, campaign finance, courts, contributions, offense and defense, debt, money, technology, history, drones, renewable energy, polls, golf, steel workers, devaluation, environment, ISIS, trading, lawsuits, tax law, banks, nuclear weapons and “The Apprentice.”
And, he says he’s "the most modest person you've ever met."
After Trump's election, I wrote a letter stating we should give him a chance, acknowledging my complaints are more about character than policies.
Abernathy's own list regarding Trump includes that he lies all the time, demeans women, acts like a dictator, puts children in cages, is a Russian pawn, uses the presidency to enrich himself and is a racist.
Abernathy may be OK with him, it's not OK with me.
Leo Schneider, Tulsa
