Regarding the letter "No More Democracy (Feb. 22)," it is curious writer feels that we now live in a country ruled by liars, ideologues and sycophants bowing to an unscrupulous demagogue.
The examples are totally from a highly partisan bubble. Today's sycophants feel that very same way about the previous eight years under another unscrupulous, narcissistic demagogue.
We are supporting a well-equipped leader in keeping this country on the road to being what the Founders envisioned.
Vic McClintic, Bixby
