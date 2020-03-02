2016 again? Russia back to stirring chaos in U.S. election

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on Feb. 20, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. David Zalubowski/AP

 David Zalubowski

Regarding the letter "No More Democracy (Feb. 22)," it is curious writer feels that we now live in a country ruled by liars, ideologues and sycophants bowing to an unscrupulous demagogue. 

The examples are totally from a highly partisan bubble. Today's sycophants feel that very same way about the previous eight years under another unscrupulous, narcissistic demagogue. 

We are supporting a well-equipped leader in keeping this country on the road to being what the Founders envisioned.

Vic McClintic, Bixby

