My understanding is that most states' Electoral College votes are cast on the winner-take-all basis: The presidential candidate winning the plurality of popular votes is awarded all of that state's electoral votes.
If this is the case, then it's also true that if the candidate for whom I voted does not receive the most votes in my state, I might as well have not wasted my time in voting.
I'm sure the political parties like having this rule, but it also means that every vote doesn’t count.
In virtually all elections, Oklahomans will overwhelmingly vote for the Republican candidate, so if I vote for a non-Republican my vote is fruitless.
I wonder what the outcome of the previous election would have been if the electoral votes in all the states had been cast in the same percentages that the candidates received in the popular vote?
What do I need to do to start an initiative petition to change the current situation in Oklahoma?
John C. Schmidt, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: The National Archives and Records Administration states 48 states and the District of Columbia have a winner-takes-all rule. Nebraska and Maine split the Electoral votes through a system of proportional allocation.
