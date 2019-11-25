I won't pretend I'm the most articulate person at the best of times, much less when something has me as worked up as the situation in Hong Kong does.
If we are to be true Americans, then it is our duty to stand with the pro-democracy protestors.
Of all countries and institutions, we know the price of freedom. So how can we deny and ignore those willing to pay it?
We need to stand with Hong Kong today or be Hong Kong tomorrow.
I ask elected officials to show support for the Hong Kong Human Rights Bill.
I ask my elected officials to organize pro-Hong Kong walks and rallies in Tulsa and Oklahoma City at the very least. Events organized by our local government will get much more traction than some random citizen.
I know everyone is busy, but this is freedom we're talking about. I think we can make the effort for them. They've earned it.
Jessica Long, Tulsa
