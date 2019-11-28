I read the piece from Barbara Hoberock, with some interest ("State House resolution seeks to condemn Congress over Trump impeachment inquiry," Nov. 14).
Maybe our state lawmakers should read the U.S. Constitution about impeachment. It is the duty of the U.S. House to investigate the actions of the president if there are suspicions of illegal activity.
Our Congress is currently preforming that duty as they see fit. Based on what we have seen so far, I believe that this effort is correct.
The current president and his cronies are trying very hard to derail this effort.
If there is no problem with the activity of the president and his staff, why are the Republicans trying everything they can to stop this inquiry?
The president's office is withholding multiple documents that have been requested.
If there is nothing to hide, why are they hiding so much? Surely our state Legislature has more remaining state business to work on instead of trying to interfere with Congress trying to perform its Constitutional duty.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video