I kinda liked Gov. Kevin Stitt when he first came into office, but it didn’t take long for him to look around and, like any good politician, began to salivate over a pot of money controlled by the Indian tribes.
So, like any good politician, he began to try and figure out how to include that pot of Indian money into the state of Oklahoma's pot of money.
The state is so efficient in its use of all the money already coming into its money pot. Never mind how the tribes were efficiently taking care of their people.
We know that if the state changed the percentages received from the tribal compacts that the state would handle the new money with the same efficiency as the present distribution.
Jack D. Potter, Tulsa
