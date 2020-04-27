I do not believe the decision to reopen is a good idea. We are not ready.
Gov. Kevin Stitt and the state Legislature must take steps to ensure the safety of the people of this state and listen to the medical professionals.
Not the ones on TV, but the ones on the front lines.
A reopening will be a bad decision unless we open temporarily to allow for the next wave, then lock down again to give the hospitals space.
Additionally, a state universal base income and specific value-added tax would be a good idea even if the same is not occurring countrywide.
I would ask our elected leaders to think for themselves and for our state.
Lina Miller, Tulsa
