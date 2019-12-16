As Oklahoma faces controversy about the tribal gaming compacts, I suggest the state begin to license casino gamblers, just as we license fishing, driving, giving massages or practicing law.
Those who are behind on child support payments, have filed for bankruptcy or have outstanding taxes or court judgments not on appeal should not be spending their money on gambling.
Anyone denied the license could get one after clearing up the debt. The modest fee to obtain a license could go to efforts to fight gambling addiction and to support families devastated by it.
Checking licenses at the door of the gaming portion of the casino or at least when paying out winnings should be something the tribes ought agree to in order to protect the public from a form of entertainment that can do a great deal of harm.
Leah Farish, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.