Lawmaker ditches bid to name stretch of Route 66 after Trump

In this Jan. 31, 2006 file photo, the Route 66 Museum still dwarfs the landscape in Elk City, Okla. Republican Sen. Nathan Dahm said Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 that he is done trying to rename a portion of the iconic Route 66 highway in northeastern Oklahoma after President Donald Trump. (AP Photo, File)

 Anonymous

Last time I checked, Broken Arrow is in Tulsa County and Claremore is in Rogers County.

So why are Senss Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, and Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, proposing renaming a stretch of Historic U.S. Highway 66 in Ottawa County for President Donald Trump ("Area legislators want to name stretch of Route 66 for President Donald Trump," Nov. 6)?

No doubt the good folks up in Ottawa County may have been taken by surprise. If these two state senators were serious, they could have proposed renaming sections of the highway in their own districts.

Could this be a case of “I am for President Trump – but not in my backyard?”

Either way, it shows a profound lack of fortitude on these two gentlemen’s part.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags