Last time I checked, Broken Arrow is in Tulsa County and Claremore is in Rogers County.
So why are Senss Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, and Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, proposing renaming a stretch of Historic U.S. Highway 66 in Ottawa County for President Donald Trump ("Area legislators want to name stretch of Route 66 for President Donald Trump," Nov. 6)?
No doubt the good folks up in Ottawa County may have been taken by surprise. If these two state senators were serious, they could have proposed renaming sections of the highway in their own districts.
Could this be a case of “I am for President Trump – but not in my backyard?”
Either way, it shows a profound lack of fortitude on these two gentlemen’s part.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video