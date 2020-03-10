As we approach golf season, focus on pace of play with your golf group.
As most golfers are aware, pace of play has become a big issue with the PGA Tour and the game of golf as a whole. This problem is particularly troublesome in Tulsa because we have lost so many golf courses.
White Hawk, Clary Fields, Scissortail, Emerald Falls and Cotton Creek have closed in recent years, which forces golfers onto fewer golf courses.
Play "ready golf" as much as possible, even on the greens. Taking turns putting it out takes a lot of time.
Try to limit your practice swings. Be ready to hit.
New PGA rules allow you to keep the flag in, so you don't have to spend time doing that.
Try not to hit multiple shots unless there aren't people behind you.
Don't walk off putts, look at them from every angle, etc. I play tons of golf, and I have never seen someone study a putt for 5 minutes and then make it. They miss it every single time.
Lastly, it is time to have an honest conversation with your golf buddies.
I have been biting my tongue for years, but not anymore. They say the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.
I would amend that by saying the only thing necessary for the continuation of slow play is for faster players not to berate their friends for it.
Adam Deatherage, Tulsa
