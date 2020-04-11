In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Congress took a cue from an Oklahoma family doctor, whom many of you know as the former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn. The CARES Act, the $2.2 trillion stimulus package that Congress passed recently, requires hospitals to post their cash prices for coronavirus tests.
Dr. Coburn, who died March 28 of cancer, would have called that move a good, if small, start.
He understood that price transparency in health care would bring much needed competition to America’s bloated, opaque health-care system.
He said as much when he told the media: "Publishing prices up front would allow patients to shop for value. To attract business, medical providers would have to step up their game by offering more for less."
Until his death, Coburn pushed those on the Hill to require health care providers and insurance companies, which currently hide their negotiated rates from the public, to post all their cash and negotiated prices, so patients could know the price of their care before they get it.
Today, we need that transparency and accountability more than ever.
As the government doles out over $100 billion to hospitals to combat coronavirus, taxpayers deserve to know just how those health care dollars get spent.
The CARES Act offers a small crack in the wall that stands between and those who want to keep health care prices hidden and the rest of us. However, to truly cure America’s ailing health care system, we need that wall to come down.
Editor's Note: Cynthia A. Fisher is the founder and chairwoman of PatientRightsAdvocate.org, for which Dr. Tom Coburn was a board member.
