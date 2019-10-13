I disagree with the tone of the editorial regarding micromanagement of the governor (“Stitt needs to loosen reins,” Oct. 1).
A business person who assumes a new position finds it much easier to establish strict operating policies and procedures at the outset, eg. micro-managing.
Make no mistake, managing the state of Oklahoma as governor is a business with accountability to the stakeholders, the citizens of Oklahoma - something foreign to many politicians and bureaucrats.
Managers are entrusted to make hard decisions. Being liked is not a prerequisite.
Establishing consistency and mutual respect are essential.
Strict processes put all reporting agencies on notice that business as usual is unacceptable.
Until mutual trust and respect is established, the reins will be tight.
Once realization sets in with agencies and the new processes followed, then the degree of micro-managing will be gradually reduced allowing the manager to get on with their job, strategic planning for the future.
