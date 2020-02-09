I listened to Gov. Kevin Stitt's State of the State this week and did not feel he made his case for his vision of Oklahoma becoming a top 10 state.
No Oklahoma city is listed in the U.S. News and World Report story on the top 10 best cities to live in. Doing research on those cities listed, eight had active departments of sustainability.
The only sustainability department in Oklahoma is located in the city of Oklahoma City. Tulsa is playing second fiddle to Oklahoma City, again.
Gov. Stitt did not mention any climate crisis preparation that requires transition to renewable energy, which is a relatively new economic driver in Oklahoma. One that is growing quickly.
Barbara VanHanken, Tulsa
Editor's Note: Barbara VanHanken is the chairwoman for the Green Country Sierra Club.
